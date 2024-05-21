Congress manifesto bundle of hollow promises: Sanjay Tandon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 20

Sanjay Tandon, BJP’s candidate for the city Lok Sabha seat, has stated the Congress manifesto released by Manish Tewari is a bundle of “hollow promises”, which is meant to fool people of the city.

After his term in Ludhiana and Anandpur Sahib, Tewari has come to Chandigarh as a tourist, said Tandon, adding that the Congress candidate does not even know how many villages and sectors are there in Chandigarh.

More significantly, Tandon remarked that the manifesto bore a clear stamp of AAP, indicating that the Congress had virtually conceded defeat and in a way, had handed over the Lok Sabha seat to Kejriwal’s party.

Tandon accused the Congress of perpetuating a tradition of deceit through hollow pledges. He said, “As a party observer for Himachal Pradesh, I have seen how the Congress has been attempting to hoodwink people with false promises.”

Tandon said he was astonished at the unattainable promises made by Tewari, including providing free electricity and free water.

“It is surprising to hear such unrealistic and populist promises from Tewari. The people of Chandigarh deserve sustainable and practical solutions, not empty promises aimed at garnering votes,” he said.

Tandon emphasised the importance of responsible governance and raised pertinent questions regarding the viability of Tewari’s propositions. He questioned, “How does Tewari plan to fund these giveaways without compromising the city’s financial health? Such promises may sound attractive, but they can lead to severe fiscal challenges.” The BJP candidate said, “The BJP has always focused on delivering practical and long-term benefits to the citizens. Our track record in Chandigarh speaks for itself, with significant improvements in infrastructure, healthcare and education. We believe in empowering people through sustainable development rather than temporary sops.”

