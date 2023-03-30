Congress men offer homes to Rahul Gandhi

Chandigarh, March 29
At least 10 Congress leaders of the city have written to Mallikarjun Kharge, president, Indian National Congress, expressing their desire to hand over the possession of their homes to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as soon as he vacates his government accommodation in New Delhi.
The leaders alleged in order to hide the wrongdoings and loot of public funds by the Prime Minister’s “close friend” and industrialist Gautam Adani, the government had conspired to disqualify Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP and immediately served him a notice to vacate his official accommodation.
The Congress leaders who have offered their residential accommodation to Rahul Gandhi are HS Lucky, Rajiv Sharma, Dr OP Verma, Deipa Asthir Dubey, Vinod Sharma, Zahid Parvez Khan, Nirmala Devi, Kamlesh Banarsi Das, Rajnish Sharma, Mukesh Rai and Manoj Garg.
