Congress names Shukla as city unit incharge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 23

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla will be the new incharge of the Chandigarh Congress.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he has been given the charge of the UT along with Himachal Pradesh. HS Lucky, president, Chandigarh Pradesh Congress, welcomed his appointment and thanked previous incumbent Harish Chaudhary for his association with the city unit.

