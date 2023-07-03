Congress no to proposed waste plant at Dadu Majra

Chandigarh, July 2
Having visited Goa as part of a tour to study the waste processing plant there, Congress councillors held a meeting with senior leaders, including former MP Pawan Bansal, and announced that they would not support the setting up of the proposed plant in Dadu Majra.
The Congress councillors suggested a barren piece of land be bought in Punjab or Haryana for the plant. However, the decision will not have any impact on the project as the House has already approved it.
Councillors’ logic
- Goa plant is far from residential area, while the proposed Dadu Majra plant will affect residents
- Proposed plant will generate CNG, which is an obsolete technology
- Present ‘request for proposal’ to put financial burden on MC
The councillors felt though the Goa plant had its own merits and demerits, it cannot be compared with the proposed plant in Chandigarh.
According to the Congress, the plant in Goa is far from the residential area, while the proposed plant at Dadu Majra will be an injustice to the local residents. So, the plant should be shifted somewhere else.
City Congress president HS Lucky said the residents of Dadu Majra and the nearby areas had been suffering for many years and now the ruling party, which did nothing for them in nine years, seemed to be in a hurry just to derive political mileage. The Goa plant is a waste-to-energy (electricity) plant, while the proposed plant will generate CNG, which is an obsolete technology. “We should go for waste-to-energy technology,” he added.
It was also felt that the authorities should explore companies that can share revenue with the MC as the present request for proposal (RFP), the civic body has to shell out almost Rs 80 crore apart from paying tipping charges, which will be a huge burden on it.
