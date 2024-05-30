Congress or AAP? Who will Manish Tewari vote for in Ludhiana, asks Piyush Goyal

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 29

Taking a jibe at Congress candidate Manish Tewari, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal today asked him that being a voter in Ludhiana, whom will he vote for — the Congress or the AAP. The two parties are in an alliance in the UT, but are fighting against each other in Punjab.

Goyal said he did not cast his vote last time when he fought from Anandpur Sahib. Continuing with this, he asked the former Union minister to explain to the people of Chandigarh whether he will go to Ludhiana to cast his vote.

“Which is his primary party? Who will he vote for? Think about a person who himself did not vote in the last election. How will he ask the people of Chandigarh to go and vote? How will people trust him that he will be able to work honestly for Chandigarh when he himself is so careless,” said the minister during a press conference at the Chandigarh BJP office, Kamalam, in Sector 33 here.

Poking fun at Tewari, Goyal further said, “He probably does not know the importance of a vote. CP Joshi had lost the election by one vote. Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government had fallen by one vote. If he does not go to Ludhiana and cast his vote, then it is possible that the Congress or AAP candidate may lose by one vote. I am heading to Ludhiana and will ask the people there what their opinion is on Tewari not casting his vote,” he said.

He further attacked the senior Congress leader by saying that it was difficult to trust a person who had reached Chandigarh after wandering from one place to another, i.e. from Ludhiana, Anandpur Sahib and now Chandigarh constituency.

“In Punjab, both are abusing each other, while in Chandigarh they are hugging each other, he said

With regard to Manish Tewri’s dare on a debate with Sanjay Tandon, Goyal said Tewari had opposed the removal of Article 370 in Parliament with an absurd argument. “He had said the BJP will remove 371 too. In such a situation, he will do the same baseless debate here as he does in the Lok Sabha,” he added.

2 withdraw candidature in Tandon’s support

Chandigarh: Two Independent candidates today withdrew their candidature for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat and extended support to BJP nominee Sanjay Tandon. The two candidates, Mahant Ravikant Muni Udasi and Vivek Sharma, met Union minister Piyush Goyal, city BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra and Tandon and said they took the decision on being influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s works. Tandon expressed his gratitude to the duo for their support. TNS

