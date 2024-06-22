Congress protests NEET irregularities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 21

The city Congress today held a protest to express its ‘pain and anguish’ over allegations of irregularities, paper leaks and awarding of inflated marks and grace marks in the NEET-UG 2024 examination held in Gujarat, Bihar and Haryana.

Congress activists carrying placards condemning the ‘corrupt and anti-Youth BJP and NDA government’ gathered at the Chandigarh Congress Bhawan this morning and raised slogans to protest against alleged corruption in competitive exams conducted in the BJP-ruled states.

The protesters lamented, “After the Centre, the BJP-ruled states have also vitiated the sanctity of hitherto clean competitive examinations, which are now plagued by technical glitches, malpractices and use of unfair means in test centres.”

