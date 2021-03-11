Congress, SAD unite to protest 'AAP influence' in demolition at Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Zirakpur, May 17

In an interesting development, arch rivals, the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), today came together to protest the demolition of the staircase of a house at Preet Colony, Zirakpur, under the alleged influence of a local AAP leader.

The structure was demolished by the Zirakpur Municipal Council yesterday, but the civic body president, Udayvir Singh Dhillon, was among those who condemned the MC action today.

Councillors of the Congress as well as the SAD alleged that officials of the council had demolished the staircase under pressure from an AAP leader who was interfering in the working of the council.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa of AAP said the officials had been directed to act impartially. He refuted the allegations of influence in MC working by any party leader.

Meanwhile, Udayvir and SAD councillors Yadwinder Sharma and Dharminder Sharma, both brothers of former MLA NK Sharma, alleged that Harjinder Singh Sheenu had owned a house for 30 years at Preet Colony, which he had rented out. A leader of AAP had been complaining about the construction of a staircase for a long time. After the MC issued a notice to remove the staircase last morning, it was demolished with the help of heavy police force, they said.

Dhillon alleged AAP was pursuing a policy of vengeance. Girish Verma, Executive Officer, Municipal Council, said the staircase was illegal and had been removed as per rules.