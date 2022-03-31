Congress seeks action against JE, threatens indefinite agitation

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 30

The local unit of the Congress today staged a protest at the Mini-Secretariat seeking action against the junior engineer of Municipal Corporation with whom Congress councillor from Ward Number 6, Pankaj Valmiki, entered into a clash.

Activists of the party demanded that the JE be suspended and an FIR registered against him for allegedly using casteist remarks against the councillor.

The police had booked the councillor and subsequently arrested him after the incident that took place on Friday at the MC Commissioner’s office.

The police had added the attempt-to-murder charge against the councillor in the FIR registered against him at the Sector 14 police station.

Alleging action against the councillor on the CM’s intervention, the Opposition party has demanded withdrawal of attempt-to-murder charge against the councillor.

Meanwhile, the Congress threatened the district administration with an indefinite protest if its demands were not met.

On a complaint by the councillor against the JE, the police had registered a DDR only.

Congress state president Kumari Selja, who was supposed to lead the demonstration, missed the event.

Those present at the protest included former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan and Kalka MLA Pardeep Chaudhary.

Congress councillors Pankaj Valmiki (Ward Number 6) and Akshay Chaudhary (Ward Number 17) had entered into a quarrel with JE Rohit Saini on Friday after heated arguments over some pending development work.