Congress strives to bring prosperity to Punjab: Vijay Inder Singla

Mohali, May 9

Vijay Inder Singla, Congress candidate from the Anandpur Sahib constituency, addressed a gathering in Mohali and Kharar today for the General Election.

Addressing several public meetings, Singla expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support shown towards the Congress party despite the scorching heat. He emphasised the importance of upholding democracy and defending the constitutional legacy, asserting the Congress’s commitment to opposing the autocratic governance of the BJP.

SAD candidate from Patiala NK Sharma in Dera Bassi.

Singla’s day-long campaign began at Landran Road, and he went on to campaign at Bhuru Chowk Kharar; Dushera Ground in Kharar; Sector 78, Mohali; Nagar Khera Dharamsala; Kurali; and Tempo Union in Mullanpur.

Singla said, “Today the country is facing significant challenges. The current BJP government is endangering the foundation of our country’s constitution. It has turned army recruitment into a fraudulent process. Punjab’s economy relies on agriculture. Therefore, Rahul Gandhi and our party have decided to implement MSP on crops.”

He said the Congress party is the line of defence against intrusions by various institutions in the media, ED, or CBI. He said, “Congress has always strived to bring prosperity to Punjab. After PGI, Sangrur has the biggest hospital, which was established during the Congress government. We are coordinating our efforts to improve our state and country and want to address the urgent issues that Punjab and our country are facing, through our manifesto.”

Dera Bassi: Shiromani Akali Dal candidate from Patiala Lok Sabha constituency NK Sharma addressed public meetings at Samgauli, Rampur Sainian, Haripur Hinduan, Sundhara, Guru Nanak Colony, Trivedi Camp, Bhankharpur and Golden Enclave as part of his election campaign.

He said Preneet Kaur and Dharamveer Gandhi did not do any development work while being MPs from Patiala. He said that is why they are not able to urge people to vote in the name of development. Sharma said that Dharamveer and Parneet spent time sitting silently during their tenure in the Lok Sabha.

