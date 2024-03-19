Congress to decide on candidate today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

City Congress president HS Lucky today claimed the Central Election Committee would decide the party candidate from the city parliamentary constituency at 4 pm tomorrow.

In a press statement issued today, Lucky said the Chandigarh Congress Committee will also be present during the meeting.

Three names — former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari and city Congress president HS Lucky — were earlier shortlisted for Congress ticket for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, according to a party leader.

Apart from Bansal and Lucky, City Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana and former Youth Congress president Harmail Kesari had procured forms to apply for ticket. Tewari did not take the form officially from the city party unit. “The party high command had included his name,” said the party leader.

