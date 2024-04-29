 Congress wants to get power with false promises: Sanjay Tandon : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Congress wants to get power with false promises: Sanjay Tandon
INDIA VOTES 2024

Congress wants to get power with false promises: Sanjay Tandon

Congress wants to get power with false promises: Sanjay Tandon

BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon rides a bike during a campaigning event in Chandigarh on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

BJP candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon today said the Congress has no intention of working for the people, as it has been cherishing the dream of coming to power with the help of false promises and slogans.

The Congress was just creating confusion and misleading people, he said.

He said the Congress talks about justice only in its election manifesto, while its rule always resulted in injustice for the people.

Real justice has been ushered in by the Modi government by abolishing Article 370 and ending the triple talaq system, the BJP leader said.

Tandon said the Modi government has delivered exemplary performance during the past 10 years by not only making India one of the leading economies of the world, but also by raising the international esteem for the country.

Addressing a large gathering CAs, Tandon said the Congress was upset with the new records of development being set by the Modi government.

He said the Modi government has been following the ideal of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” in building a developed India.

The BJP leader also held various other outreach events.

Tandon leads bikers’ rally

Tandon today joined the brigade of youngsters on motorbikes to lend a new youthful hue to his campaign.

He flagged off as well as led the bike rally from his residence till Namdhari Gurudwara in Sector 30. The entourage zig-zagged through various sectors raising pro-Modi and pro-Tandon slogans.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

2
Punjab

Floating solar plant at Bhakra suffers damage

3
Delhi

Election Commission asks AAP to modify Lok Sabha election campaign song; party cries foul

4
Punjab

BJP candidate Babbu runs into wall of protesting farmers

5
Punjab

Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

6
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh industrialists protest against Punjab Govt

7
Entertainment

Actor Sahil Khan arrested in Mahadev betting app case; remanded in police custody till May 1

8
Punjab The Tribune interview

PM to accord farmers red carpet welcome after poll

9
Diaspora

'Indian-origin doctor who drove Tesla off cliff experienced ‘psychotic' break'

10
India

US’ FDA gathers info on spices amid cancer concerns

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Pak boat carrying ~600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held

Pak boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held

Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath

Supreme Court to hear Kejri’s petition against ED arrest today

Supreme Court to hear Kejri’s petition against ED arrest today

Mann to meet Delhi CM in Tihar tomorrow

Prince insulting rajas, silent on nawabs: PM

Prince insulting rajas, silent on nawabs: PM

Modi’s speeches betray sense of worry, says Jairam

Modi’s speeches betray sense of worry, says Jairam


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals slug it out on social media platforms

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals in Chandigarh slug it out on social media platforms

Chandigarh: Ex-MC poll coordinator of Congress now bats for BJP

What BJP did with ‘4-engine’ govt in 10 years, asks Manish Tewari

Congress leaders join BJP with scores of workers

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will raise people’s concerns in Lok Sabha, says Congress candidate from Ambala seat