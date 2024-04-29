Congress wants to get power with false promises: Sanjay Tandon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

BJP candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon today said the Congress has no intention of working for the people, as it has been cherishing the dream of coming to power with the help of false promises and slogans.

The Congress was just creating confusion and misleading people, he said.

He said the Congress talks about justice only in its election manifesto, while its rule always resulted in injustice for the people.

Real justice has been ushered in by the Modi government by abolishing Article 370 and ending the triple talaq system, the BJP leader said.

Tandon said the Modi government has delivered exemplary performance during the past 10 years by not only making India one of the leading economies of the world, but also by raising the international esteem for the country.

Addressing a large gathering CAs, Tandon said the Congress was upset with the new records of development being set by the Modi government.

He said the Modi government has been following the ideal of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” in building a developed India.

The BJP leader also held various other outreach events.

Tandon leads bikers’ rally

Tandon today joined the brigade of youngsters on motorbikes to lend a new youthful hue to his campaign.

He flagged off as well as led the bike rally from his residence till Namdhari Gurudwara in Sector 30. The entourage zig-zagged through various sectors raising pro-Modi and pro-Tandon slogans.

