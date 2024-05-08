Congress wants to reduce SC, ST, OBC quota, give it to Muslims: BJP's Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

The Congress wants to reduce SC, ST, OBC reservation and give it to Muslims by changing the Constitution, BJP candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon said today.

He said when Pm Narendra Modi asked the Congress to give in writing that it would not reduce the SC, ST, OBC quota , and give it to Muslims, the party was silent.

“INDIA bloc, of which the Congress is an important component, was under a sinister plan, planning to snatch reservation of SC/ST/OBC and give it to Muslims by changing the Constitution. This is the real face of Manish Tewari’s Congress and INDIA Bloc,” he said.

In the same breath, Tandon said the BJP government would keep intact the SC/ST/OBC reservation when it comes to power as it was against religion based reservation.

Tandon was addressing members of the business community and industrial labour force today.

Meanwhile, Tandon also launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its nominee Manish Tewari for trying to demoralise the security forces.

Referring to the observations made by former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi regarding the attack on the IAF convoy in J&K, Tandon said this was the Congress’s real character. Tandon wanted Tewari to explain his stance on the national security issue. It is to be noted that Channi, a senior Congressman, had termed the attack by terrorists a poll stunt by the BJP.

Slamming the Congress, Tandon said, “Such irresponsible statements are demoralising for the armed forces.”

Tandon said the Congress was “trivialising the sacrifices made by our soldiers and brave hearts and this shows their anti-national character”.

“Modi, on the other hand, is worried about all segments of society particularly the armed forces so that the morale of the defence forces remains high. It is clear that it is only under Modi that growth of the country is possible,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Tandon promised the industrialists that he would implement a one-time settlement related to pressing industry issues like FAR (floor to area ratio), conversion of plots from leasehold to freehold, and need-based changes among others.

