Congress will give 50% reservation to women in central govt jobs: Alka Lamba

Chandigarh, April 25
The Congress, if voted to power at the Centre, will provide 50% reservation to women in central government jobs, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said here today.
Lamba was in the city for charge taking ceremony of Chandigarh Pradesh Mahila Congress president Nandita Hooda.
Lamba said while the Congress manifesto has touched all sections of people across the country, it has special provision for women under “Naari Nyay” (justice for women).
Besides 50% reservation in government jobs, one woman in every poor family across the country would get Rs 1 lakh in her bank account every year, she said.
The Mahila Congress president alleged that the past 10 years of the Modi rule had been bad for the country and women. Rape accused were patronised and protected under the BJP rule, she said while referring to a protest by women Olympians.
The former union minister and INDIA bloc candidate from Chandigarh, Manish Tewari, expressed his gratitude to leaders and workers of the Mahila Congress for their support in his campaign.
He said it was late Rajiv Gandhi who had introduced reservation for women in local bodies that was finally moving towards reservation for women in legislative bodies.
