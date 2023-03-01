Congress workers, Panchkula residents protest removal of names from BPL lists

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 28

A large number of Congress workers and residents, led by former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Chander Mohan, held a protest rally against the removal of names of poor people from BPL lists in the district.

People started gathering outside the DC office from 9 am and sat on dharna till 2 pm. City Magistrate Gaurav Chauhan asked the protesters to send a 10-member delegation, led by Chander Mohan, for a detailed discussion on the issue, which continued for about an hour.

The City Magistrate, while hearing the grievances of people, said board exams of various classes were going on at present. So, it was not possible to rectify the errors. The process to rectify the errors in the income proof uploaded on the software would start from March 28. It would help in including the names that have been removed from the BPL list.

The former minister also brought to the notice of the district administration that the income of school students had also been uploaded on the website of the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and cancelled the ration cards of BPL families.

He said it also came to his notice that some people were charging Rs 200 to Rs 400 for carrying out correction in the Parivar Pehchan Patra. There was a need to hold investigations in this regard so that no one could fleece poor people.

He warned that if the assurances were not fulfilled within the stipulated timeframe, they would be forced to lock the DC office. He said the government could act against the interest of the public. The only option was to close the offices.

The City Magistrate also agreed to the demand of including local elected representatives in the committees that were formed for the rectification in the PPP. Now, councillors, sarpanches, panches, nambardars among others will be included in the committees.