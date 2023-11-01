Congress workers remember Indira Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

Congress members today paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and first Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during a function held at the Congress Bhawan in Sector 35.

Several Congress workers participated in the function.

Addressing the gathering, Pawan Bansal, former Union Minister, said Indira Gandhi played a pivotal role in building India and Sardar Patel was instrumental in uniting the country.

He said Nehru and Sardar Patel enjoyed a cordial relationship contrary to what information the BJP leaders were spreading.

HS Lucky, president, Chandigarh Pradesh Congress, said both the leaders were of great stature and instrumental in making India.

He said Sardar Patel was addressed as Loh Purush and Indira was known as iron lady. He said Indira Gandhi nationalised banks and also created Bangladesh by dividing Pakistan. Sardar Patel made small princely states and other independent states join the Indian union at the time of the Independence, he added.

#Congress #Indira Gandhi