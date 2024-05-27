Congress yet to apologise for Operation Blue Star: Hardeep Puri

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Union Minister for Urban Housing, Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri, who was here in the city today for campaigning, said that even after 40 years of Operation Blue Star, the Congress was yet to apologise properly at the holiest shrine of the Sikhs, Golden Temple.

Addressing a press conference at Kamalam, Sector 33, here on the occasion of the release of the BJP manifesto for the city, Puri said the Congress was responsible for the Sikh massacre which took place after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. He said the Congress had been describing it as anti-Sikh riots, whereas this was a massacre and not a riot as two sides are involved in a riot. In the massacre, only one community i.e. the Sikhs were targeted.

Puri ridiculed the Congress promise of putting Rs 1 lakh in the bank account of a woman member of every family. “This will be a drain of around Rs 32 lakh crore and is practically impossible to implement,” he said.

“AAP’s scheme of supplying 300 units of free electricity was also part of the same culture about which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had frequently spoken. Modi believes that good governance is good politics,” added Puri.

He further said Chandigarh was among the top cities of India, and it must be represented in the Parliament by a person of the calibre of Sanjay Tandon.

