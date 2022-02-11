Congress's Balbir Sidhu flays Kulwant Singh for seeking votes in Kejriwal's name

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 10

Former Health Minister and Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu today questioned the AAP candidate whether the people of the Mohali constituency would have to visit Delhi for getting their works done as the latter was seeking votes in the name of the party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Balbir Sidhu said residents of Mohali wanted a clarification on whether seeking votes in the name of Kejriwal meant the Delhi CM would do their works.

The former minister said people would not vote for such a leader, who had no self-belief. Using Kejriwal’s name in seeking votes clearly revealed the hollow poll propaganda of AAP to try to win the poll on baseless claims and promises, he added.

He alleged that right from the start of the poll campaign, AAP was trying to fool people with its tempting promises whereas in reality, they had only one agenda to win the election with no intention to meet the promises. —