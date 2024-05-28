Congress’s Manish Tewari no saviour of Constitution: Sanjay Tandon

Chandigarh, May 27
BJP candidate for Chandigarh LS seat Sanjay Tandon has said Manish Tewari was projecting himself as a ‘messiah’ sent by God to save the Constitution. It is quite surprising that a representative of a party that has been murdering democracy and violating the Constitution time and again is claiming to be its saviour, said Tandon.
He was addressing a gathering during his ‘padyatras’ held as part of his election campaign today. Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of his foot marches, Tandon said the AAP vote would never get transferred to the Congress as AAP workers had realised that they would be committing suicide if they support the Congress.
Tandon further said Tewari was a constituency hopper like his ‘boss’ Rahul Gandhi, who ran from Amethi to Wayanad and now had chosen Rae Bareli as his next seat.
Tandon while referring to Tewari’s arrogance said his haughtiness was reflected in the disrespect he showed to elders. “Tewari has even spoken disrespectfully about my father, who was a respected political figure and philanthropist,” said Tandon.
Meanwhile, Tandon took out ‘padyatras’ in Sector 32 market, GMCH and in Sector 22 market. He also took out similar marches in societies that come under ward no 35.
