Chandigarh: Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from November 20

Chandigarh, November 17
Inspired by the Bharat Jodo Yatra being carried out by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the city Congress today announced to undertake the Chandigarh chapter of it from November 20.
Addressing mediapersons, Vinod Sharma, state coordinator of Bharat Jodo Yatra for Chandigarh, said, “The yatra will attempt to expose the alleged divisive policies of the BJP. It will also reveal the intent of the BJP to widen economic inequality in the country by making pro-rich policies.”
He said they would propagate the benefits of NYAY Scheme of the Congress, wherein economically weakest sections of people would receive Rs 6,000 per month from the government.
City Congress president HS Lucky said over 100 activists from the UT had enrolled as permanent ‘yatris’, who would cover the entire city over the next 30 days.
