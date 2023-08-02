Chandigarh: Conjunctivitis surge alarms experts, authorities cautious

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, August 1

The city is grappling with a sudden surge in conjunctivitis cases, with a staggering 450 new cases being reported on Tuesday. The total count has reached 3,000 cases so far, as per the data compiled by the Health Department.

Symptoms of the disease Seek medical attention promptly if you experience symptoms such as redness, itching, excessive tearing, or a discharge from the eye. Dos & don’ts Health officials advise the public to practise good hygiene, including frequent handwashing, avoiding touching the eyes with unwashed hands, and refraining from sharing personal items such as towels or eye makeup.

The health authorities and medical experts are closely monitoring the situation as the outbreak poses a public health concern. Dr SS Pandav, Head of the Department of the Advanced Eye Centre, PGI, revealed that they had been witnessing an alarming rise in conjunctivitis cases, with over 50 new cases being diagnosed daily at the facility. In response to the surge, a separate flu counter has been set up at the centre specifically for such cases to prevent the spread of infection among patients visiting the institute for other eye-related issues.

Conjunctivitis, commonly known as “pink eye”, is an inflammation of the conjunctiva – the thin, clear tissue lining the inside of the eyelid and the white part of the eye. It is a highly contagious condition that spreads through direct contact with infected individuals or contaminated objects. Typically, cases of conjunctivitis tend to increase with seasonal changes, but the current outbreak has seen an unprecedented rise, raising concern of the health authorities.

Although the majority of patients being affected are children, Dr Pandav has reassured the public that conjunctivitis is self-limiting and can be effectively treated with timely medical intervention. He urged people to seek medical attention promptly if they experience symptoms such as redness, itching, excessive tearing or a discharge from the eye, to prevent further spread of the infection.

The Health Department is working on increasing public awareness about the symptoms and preventive measures to contain the spread of conjunctivitis. Additionally, they are implementing precautionary measures in schools and public places to minimise exposure and transmission.

Health officials advise the public to practise good hygiene, including frequent handwashing, avoiding touching the eyes with unwashed hands, and refraining from sharing personal items such as towels or eye makeup. Furthermore, they recommend seeking medical advice immediately if any symptoms of conjunctivitis are observed.

As the number of cases continues to rise, the authorities are urging citizens to remain vigilant and adhere to preventive measures to curb the spread of the infection. With a coordinated effort from the medical community and public cooperation, health authorities hope to bring the conjunctivitis outbreak under control and safeguard the well-being of the residents in Chandigarh.