Consecutive wins for Chandigarh girls in T20 championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

At the ongoing Chhattisgarh T20 Invitational Cup being played in Raipur, the Chandigarh girls kept their title hopes alive by registering two consecutive wins. In the first match, Chandigarh beat Chhattisgarh Red by seven wickets. The match was reduced to 10 overs per side due to rain. Chhattisgarh Red scored 73 runs in 10 overs, with Shrishti Sharma (22) being the top scorer. Rajni Devi (2/9) took the majority of the wickets. Aaradhana Bisht scored an unbeaten 36 runs to help Chandigarh surpass the target in the 9th over.

In another match, Chandigarh Eves defeated Chhattisgarh by 17 runs. Chandigarh scored 100/9 with the help of Kashvee Gautam (45). Kriti Gupta took three wickets. Chhattisgarh posted 83/3 in the allotted overs. Kriti Gupta (26) was the top scorer. Kashvi, Priyanka, and Rajni took one wicket each. Chandigarh Eves registered three wins in four matches during this invitational tournament.

