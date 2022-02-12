Constituency comes first: Balbir Sidhu

Mohali, February 11
Former health minister and Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu held election meetings in villages and Mohali city today.
“I have been connected directly with the people of the Mohali constituency for the past over 25 years. For me, my constituency is everything. My family priorities come later. I enjoy serving my people,” he said.
“I remain with my constituency people round the clock. The doors of my home are open for everybody for 24 hours. Seeking development of my area is always remained a top priority for me,” he said.
During campaigning in the Phase 1 and 2 markets, shopkeepers said whenever they faced any problem, Sidhu got them solved. —
