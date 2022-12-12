Constitution Day celebrated at PU

Chandigarh, December 11
Adhivakta Parishad celebrated ‘Constitution Day’ and ‘Lawyers Day’ at ICSSR Hall, Panjab University, on Sunday. Justice Rajeev Sharma, former Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court, was the keynote speaker on the occasion.
He delivered a lecture on Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Justice Sharma called upon lawyers to imbibe the habit of reading and also to devote time towards society.
Baldev Raj Mahajan, Advocate General, Haryana, was the guest of honour on the occasion. Pankaj Mohan Kansal, general secretary, talked about the aims of Adhivakta Parishad that include work for a judicial system in harmony with the genius of the nation and in consonance with the Bharatiya traditions. Advocate Vishal Garg talked about foundation and values of parishad.
