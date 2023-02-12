Construct road from Saketri village to Shiv Mandir: Hry Speaker to officials

Panchkula, February 11
Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today visited Saketri village here and inspected the place for setting up of a dispensary-cum-sub-centre at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.
Gupta also directed officials concerned to get the road constructed from Saketri village to Shiv Mandir. He said lakhs of devotees visit Saketri on the occasion of Shivratri. A large number of devotees visit the temple on Mahashivratri. It leads to traffic jams on the road every year.
Gupta said he would hold a meeting with officials concerned to ensure that the devotees do not face any kind of problem. Meanwhile, Gupta visited the pond of Saketri village and instructed Vijay Kumar, Superintendent Engineer of the Municipal Corporation, to get it beautified soon. He said an amount of Rs 45 lakh had been passed by the state government for the beautification of the pond.
The villagers met Gupta regarding the errors in Aadhaar cards. Gupta instructed councillor Narendra Lubana to make a list of such Aadhaar cards and get the errors removed.
Civil Surgeon Mukta Kumar, Superintendent Engineer of Municipal Corporation Vijay Kumar, Executive Engineer of the Panchayati Raj Department Vikas Rana, CHO Kamal Rani, ANM Navjot and a large number of people of Saketri village were present on the occasion.
