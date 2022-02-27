Construction of Underpass: Steps afoot to end Zirakpur traffic jams

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, February 26

Steps are being taken to address the problem of traffic jams on a stretch where an underpass is being constructed on the Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway.

Firstly, talks are on between the Zirakpur traffic police and Haryana Roadways officials to divert their fleet to and fro from the Panchkula side. Currently, only buses heading towards Ambala are plying on the Panchkula route. The same was mulled for the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking CTU) buses but it does not appear to be happening soon. “The frequency of Haryana Roadways buses is more than that of the CTU buses on this stretch. Even if it is done for the Haryana Roadways, a big chunk of traffic could be regulated,” said Inspector Sukhdeep Singh of the Traffic Police, Zone 6, Zirakpur.

Secondly, a meeting is scheduled between the Zirakpur traffic officials and the Baddi-based truck operator union members, who cater to the godown area in Pabhat. “We will discuss with them the option of fixing their entry and exit timings in the area during night hours. Presently, heavy vehicles choke the traffic on the service lanes near the under-construction underpass. Sometimes, they park the vehicles on the narrow stretch or get stuck midway, blocking the entire road,” said Sukhdeep Singh.

Thirdly, Punjab PWD officials have been asked to dismantle the one-foot elevated sewerage line between the service lane and the main road. “PWD officials are working out the financial aspect of dismantling and rebuilding the portion of sewerage line between the service lane and the main road,” sources said.

Fourthly, PWD officials have been asked to improve the miserable condition of the service lane, fill up the potholes and complete patchwork so that the movement of vehicles on the service lane is swift and no jam-like situation is created here.

On Saturday afternoon, the traffic jam spilled on to the flyover as long queues of vehicles were formed after a CTU bus got stuck near the under-construction vehicular underpass. After two-and-a-half-hour ordeal, traffic cops moved in a crane to tow away the bus.

It has been more than three months that road users are suffering endless traffic jam on the stretch.