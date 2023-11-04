Consumer goods on display at CII fair

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

The CII Chandigarh Fair-2023 commenced with great fanfare at Parade Ground in Sector 17 here today. Punjab Minister for Employment Generation and Renewable Energey Aman Arora inaugurated the annual event by the CII Northern Region.

Arora said, “The fair stands as a premier platform for artisans and handicrafts from across India to converge and exhibit their unique creations. The event goes beyond mere cultural celebrations. It is a testament to the economic potential of local craftsmanship.”

The fair presents home décor, automobiles, handicrafts, electronics, fashion apparel, healthcare and finance in 12 concurrent expos. “This year’s fair is even more significant as we welcome the participation of Haryana, Jharkhand and Bihar for the first time, adding fresh dimensions to our cultural tapestry,” said Vivek Gupta, Chairman, CII Chandigarh.

The fair will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm till November 6.

#Aman Arora