Consumer panel junks UIET plea against fee refund

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has rejected an appeal of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University (PU), against an order of the District Consumer Commission, Chandigarh.

On August 24 this year, the institute was held guilty of deficiency of services for admitting a student despite his refusal and not refunding the fees. The district commission had directed the UIET to refund the fees of Rs 38,000 with interest and pay a compensation of Rs10,000 for causing mental agony and harassment and Rs 7,000 as costs of litigation to the student.

The district commission order came on a complaint of Apurv Singhal, a student residing in Sector48, Chandigarh.

In his complaint, the student had stated that on August 8, 2018, he had applied for spot round admission to the UIET by paying a participation fee of Rs 40,000. The final seat was supposed to be confirmed by the institute on August 12, 2018. However, on August 9, 2018, he got a confirmation call for admission in a private college. On the same day, his mother sent an email to the Joint Admission Committee opting out of the spot round and requested a refund.

However, when he checked the website on August 12, 2018, he was surprised to find a seat allotted to him in the Chandigarh College of Engineering

and Technology (CCET), Sector 26. He again sent an email followed by a representation dated October 11, 2018, praying for refund, but to no avail.

In its reply, the UIET stated that the complainant had himself confirmed for participation in spot round and accordingly he was allotted a seat in the CCET as per admission rules.

After hearing of the arguments, the district panel had held the institute guilty of deficiency in service.

Not satisfied with the decision, the UIET filed an appeal before the state commission, which has now been rejected.

“The lower commission rightly observed that it was a duty of the appellant and the institute concerned to take action on a request of the respondent vide which he had opted out of the spot round counselling, well before allocation of a seat to him, and requested for a refund of the fees. Instead of paying any attention towards his request, the appellant admitted him

in the CCET whereas he has already got a confirmation call for admission in another college of his choice. In view of the above, we are dissuaded to interfere with the impugned order rendered by the lower commission. The appeal being bereft of merit is accordingly dismissed,” stated the state commission in the order.