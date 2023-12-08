Containing vehicular traffic: PU mulls RFID cards for faculty, students

Tribune News Service

Radhika Pasrija

Chandigarh, December 7

Witnessing a rise in vehicular traffic on the campus, Panjab University is working on a comprehensive plan to deal with the problem.

Prof Yajvender Pal Verma, Registrar, said, “The introduction of smart radio-frequency identification (RFID) cards for students and faculty is part of the plan. Boom barriers at gate Nos. 2 and 3 will monitor the entry of vehicles on the campus.” The outsiders would be diverted to gate No. 1, where they could park their vehicles and use e-rickshaws to enter the campus, he said.

Verma said while trying to implement initiatives like car-free day, the university location posed a big challenge. “Residents of Sector 15 or those coming from the PGI usually make a halt somewhere on the campus as it is in the vicinity. Also, UIET students prefer having lunch on the Sector 14 campus, which adds to the congestion,” the Registrar said.

In the last one month, the campus saw three accidents where cars rammed into a cycle dock, roundabout and tree. Though no casualty was reported in any incident, concerns were raised over the rise in vehicular traffic and lack of safety on the campus.

Syndicate member and NSS coordinator Dr Parveen Goyal said, “We must bring more e-rickshaws on the campus and offer free rides. It is important to promote uniformity so that students are not forced to deal with complexes over material things.”

