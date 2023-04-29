 Contempt plea: Show-cause notices to CHB, UT, civic body : The Tribune India

Contempt plea: Show-cause notices to CHB, UT, civic body

Contempt plea: Show-cause notices to CHB, UT, civic body

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 28

A local court has issued show-cause notices to the Chandigarh Housing Board, Land Acquisition Officer, Deputy Commissioner, Chief Architect, Municipal Corporation, Chief Engineer, UT Administration, Executive Engineer (XEN), Public Health, and Estate Officer on a contempt plea filed by Maloya residents.

Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Rana, Surinder Kumar and Kuldeep Singh have filed an application through advocate Rajesh Sood under Order 39 Rule 2-A of the CPC for punishing the respondents for disobeying/non-compliance of order passed by the court on February 23, 2022 and May 25, 2022.

In the orders, the court directed the respondents to provide basic facilities to residents of Maloya village residing in extended ‘abadi’ areas.

In the application, the residents said they were left by the government during consolidation for residential purposes and had been residing there from more than 30 years. They said except electricity connections, no other basic amenities had been provided to them.

They have made several representations to all departments of the UT Administration, but the departments are avoiding their responsibilities and not taking any action. They have been demanding amenities such as pucca road/passage, sewerage, drainage, water connection and street lighting during the pendency of the civil suit.

The court in its order dated February 23, 2022 had allowed their application and directed the respondents to provide basic amenities to them as early as possible. Despite that, compliance of this order has not been made by the respondents till today. They said the respondents were misleading the court by giving statements without doing anything on the ground.

The respondents are shirking from their responsibility for making compliance of orders of the court and putting the responsibility of their work from one office to another.

They said a status report was submitted by the Deputy Commissioner, UT, regarding compliance of order, but nothing happened on the ground. They said none of the respondents was ready to comply with the order passed by the predecessor of this court. Since the respondents had not complied with the orders of the court, contempt proceedings were liable to be initiated against them.

The court in the show-cause notices asked the respondents to explain as to why the contempt proceedings might not be initiated against them for non-compliance of the orders. The court has adjourned the hearing in the case for May 19, 2023.

Don't Miss

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

