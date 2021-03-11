Contractor booked for chopping trees badly

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

A contractor has been booked by the UT police for chopping six trees beyond the limit at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18 here. The incident took place on March 30. However, an FIR has been registered now.

The assistant landscaping officer, Horticulture Division No. 2, had reported that a tender for pruning trees at various locations was allotted to a contractor, Karnail Singh. It is alleged that six trees were heavily chopped beyond the limit by the agency at Tagore Theatre in the absence of the sectional officer concerned. A case has been registered.