Contribute towards country’s growth, Punjab Governor urges youth

Chandigarh, December 11
The state-level “Viksit Bharat at 2047: Voice of Youth” campaign, aiming at propelling India towards an era of comprehensive development by 2047, kicked off from Punjab Raj Bhavan today.
Addressing the audience, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit said Viksit Bharat@2047 was the vision of Union Government to make India a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of its independence.
“For this to happen, there is a need to chalk out a bold, ambitious and transformative agenda with the involvement of all the stakeholders. The youth, who constitute our largest population group, has a huge role to play,” he said.
Calling upon the academia to shoulder the responsibility to facilitate the transformation process, Purohit said it was pertinent to channelise the innovative ideas of the youth into nation building by inviting them to ideate and contribute to the vision and added it was important that every youth took part in this important nation-building exercise.
