Convocation at PGGCG-42

The Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, organised its 36th convocation. Principal Prof (Dr) Nisha Aggarwal welcomed the chief guest, Prof RK Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, Maharaja Agarsen University, Barotiwala, HP. A total of 778 degrees were awarded on the occasion. A total of 14 students received the Roll of Honour and 20 bagged college colour.

Int’l conference at UICET

The second day of the International Conference on Catalysis for Clean Energy Technologies and Sustainable Development at Dr SSB UICET, Panjab University, witnessed participation of 250 eminent scholars, researchers, industry professionals and policymakers from across the globe. The participants exchanged ideas, shared insights and fostered collaborations in the field of catalysis.

Events mark sports day

Bhai Ghanaiya Ji Institute of Health, Panjab University, in collaboration with the university’s Department of Physical Education, Directorate of Sports, celebrated International Sports Day and World Health Day. More than 100 people participated in the walk and run event.

Mediation workshop held

The Family Law and Alternate Dispute Resolution Centre, Department of Laws, Panjab University, in collaboration with the Mediation and Conciliation Centre, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, organised a mediation workshop. The workshop aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of mediation techniques in family law disputes by three eminent speakers, namely advocates Swarn Sandhir, Ekta Thakur and Kunal Vinayak.