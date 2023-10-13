Convocation ceremony held at ITI-Kalka

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 12

The convocation ceremony of Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Bitna, Kalka, was held here today. It was presided over by Principal Mandeep. NP Kaushik, managing director, Koji Auto, was the chief guest on the occasion. He inaugurated the programme after lighting a lamp.

Class instructor Sandeep Sayan said certificates were given to the final year trainees who passed this year and all trainees who stood in the top three in each year, were honoured with mementos. Daljit Singh Saini, a student of e-business, was honoured with an award for winning the gold medal at the national youth level in volleyball. In his address, the chief guest emphasised on creating a future in self-employment and private industrial units and to achieve excellence in their enterprises.

