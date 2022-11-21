Cooch Behar: TN secure 150-run first innings lead

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

An unbeaten knock by Andre Siddhart helped Tamil Nadu secure a massive 150-run lead against hosts Chandigarh on the second day of Cooch Behar Trophy match, at the Sector 16 cricket stadium.

Resuming their overnight score from 262/8, Tamil Nadu added 33 runs to the total. Captain Neel and Aryan Duggal took three wickets each for the bowling side.

In reply, no other batter apart from Paras (61) stayed longer on the pitch as the local team were dismissed for 145 runs in 60.4 overs. Vignesh and Mohammad Ali shared four wickets each for the visiting side. Chandigarh scored 62/1 in their second innings when the stumps were drawn for the day. The city trails by 88 runs.

