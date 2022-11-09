Cooch Behar Trophy: Chandigarh begin campaign on a winning note

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 8

A fine overall performance by Paras helped Chandigarh defeat Tripura by eight wickets in the opening match of the Cooch Behar Trophy in Agartala on Monday.

Paras claimed a total of 10 wickets and scored 35 runs in both innings. On the last day, Chandigarh needed only 57 runs to win. Paras (35) and Ishaan Gaba (14) achieved the target for the side. Earlier, Paras claimed 5/63 to restrict Tripura to 234 runs in their second innings. Nabarun Chakraborty (79) and Saptjit Das (65) were two main scorers for the side.

Chandigarh skipper Neil (3/56) claimed three wickets, while Nishunk Birla took 2/33 to remain other notable wicket takers for the side.

In reply to Tripura’s first innings total of 152 runs, Chandigarh lads posted 330 runs to gain a 178-run lead. Neel (66), Aaryan Verma (50), Gaba (48) and Ishmit (46) were the only main scorers for the side, while Paras had claimed 5/40 in the first innings.

Chandigarh will now play their next match against Mizoram at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium from November 12.