Cooch behar trophy: City boys mop up 284, Vidarbha 9 wkt down

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

A fine bowling spells by Nikhil and Anmol Sharma helped Chandigarh boys restrict Vidarbha to 201 runs at the loss of nine wickets on the second day of the Cooch Behar Trophy match, at the Sector 16 cricket stadium. The visitors are trailing by 83 runs.

Earlier, Chandigarh had added only 23 runs to overnight score of 261/5 and were bundled out for 284. Balraj Singh was the top contributor with 106, while Tejvir added 47 to the team’s total. Pratham Maheshwari took six wickets while conceding 71 runs for the bowling side.

In reply, Vidrabha witnessed many ups and downs throughout the innings, but unbeaten Shree Choudhary (83) helped the side surpass the 200 mark. Nikhil took three wickets while Anmol Sharma claimed two.

