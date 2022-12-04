Cooch Behar Trophy: Gujarat take 67-run lead against Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

Hosts Gujarat grabbed the opportunity and secured a 67-run lead against Chandigarh during the last league match of Cooch Behar Trophy at Valsad (Gujarat). While Chandigarh lads were bundled out for a mere 93 runs, the host team scored 160/8 at the draw of stumps.

Earlier batting first, Chandigarh boys started on a disastrous note. The side was struggling 5/5. However, Aryan Verma and Ivraj Ranauta raised a 61-run partnership for the sixth wicket to bring some respite to the side. Verma was back to pavilion after scoring 35 runs, while Ranauta added 33 runs to the total. Chandigarh innings collapsed at 93 runs in 40 overs. Five batters failed to open their account as Rohan Patel (4/24) wrecked the batting line-up of Chandigarh. Bhavya Chauhan (3/16) was the other notable wicket taker for the side.

In reply, the hosts were reduced to 160/8 as skipper Neel Dhaliwal claimed a five-wicket haul. Dhaliwal picked five wickets for 25 runs. Divya Jadhav (39) remained unbeaten and the top scorer for Gujarat on the opening day.