Cook awarded life term in POCSO case

Chandigarh, November 3
A fast-track court sentenced a person to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life in a case registered under the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.
The accused raped a minor girl. He was employed as a cook and living with the family of the victim in a servant quarter. The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother. After investigation, the police filed the chargesheet against the accused. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty. The court convicted the accused of offences punishable under Sections 376 and 4 of the POCSO Act and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for life.
