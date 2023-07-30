Cook spikes food, three of family taken ill

Mohali, July 29
Three members of a Sector 69-based family were taken ill after a newly hired cook reportedly laced their food with an intoxicating substance on July 27.
An elderly woman was taken ill first and was rushed to a private hospital by her daughter-in-law and her son where the duo too complained of vomiting and were admitted to the hospital.
The family head and the elder son were out of the house when the incident took place.
Sources said the suspect, Bhaskar, a native of Delhi, went missing after the incident. The person who had engaged him for work at the Sector 69 house was also missing since then, the sources added.
