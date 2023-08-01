Coolest July in over a decade

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, July 31
July this year was the coolest in over a decade. According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, average maximum temperature in July 2023 was 33.3°C, which is the lowest July temp since 2012. In 2011, 32.8°C was the average maximum temperature of the month.
Average minimum temperature this July was also the lowest in a decade at 26.4°C. It was 27.3°C in 2014.
The average daytime rain this July was 23.9mm, which is the highest ever since 2011 when the city weather department started maintaining weather record.
The normal total rainfall for July is 273.2 mm. But this July recorded 738.7mm total rainfall, which is 170% more than normal, keeping the temperatures low.
July 2023 is the wettest July as per the available data. In the past 10 years, Chandigarh has received the lowest rainfall of 131.1 mm, which was -54% (Large Deficient), in July 2016. The city received the highest single-day rainfall of 302.2 mm on July 9.
As per the IMD, August is expected to see below-normal rainfall. There is a rain forecast from August 1 to 4.
