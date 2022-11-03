Cooperative bank staff up in arms

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 2

On a call of the State Cooperative Bank Employees Federation Punjab, employees of Central Cooperative Banks protested against the Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Punjab, seeking fair implementation of the 6th Pay Commission, here today.

A representative of the union said employees of eight Central Cooperative Banks were on strike. Employees of the remaining central banks would join the protest from November 14. It would continue till the implementation of the 6th Pay Commission in totality.