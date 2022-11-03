Cooperative bank staff up in arms

Chandigarh, November 2
On a call of the State Cooperative Bank Employees Federation Punjab, employees of Central Cooperative Banks protested against the Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Punjab, seeking fair implementation of the 6th Pay Commission, here today.
A representative of the union said employees of eight Central Cooperative Banks were on strike. Employees of the remaining central banks would join the protest from November 14. It would continue till the implementation of the 6th Pay Commission in totality.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bypoll for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states gets under way
A contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP an...
Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
Voting begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm
Centre targeting Punjab farmers over stubble-burning because of their protests against three farm laws: Bhagwant Mann
'BJP holds Punjab responsible for air pollution, while spare...