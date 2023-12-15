Cop arrested on extortion charge

Mohali, December 14
Constable Mohinderpal Singh of the Punjab Police, who is posted in the staff of an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP)-rank officer, was arrested for extortion in Sohana here today.
The cop and Mauli village resident Sandeep Singh were nabbed while extorting Rs 8,000 from a scrapdealer, Munna. Their accomplice, Raipur resident Kala, was on the run, the police said.
Munna’s wife alleged that the trio took Rs 7,000 from her yesterday by posing as Sohana police station officials. The trio came again today and demanded Rs 8,000 more, upon which the scrap dealer informed higher police officials.
The police said accused Kala had cases of theft registered against him while the role of IRB constable in past incidents was being probed.
A case under Sections 419, 384 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 7 and 7 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the Sohana police station. The duo was produced in a court, which sent them to one-day police remand.
