Cop assaulted, hospitalised

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Ishwar Singh, an Assistant Sub Inspector, alleged that the driver of a Toyota Innova, bearing registration number PJS-0008, abused and pushed him and hit him with his vehicle at Sector 18 market on Friday. He was admitted to the GMSH, Sector 16. A case under Sections 332, 353, 323, 506 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sector 19 police station. TNS

Jewellery, cash stolen, FIR filed

Chandigarh: A Sector 15 resident, Abhay Shankar, has reported that a gold chain, a pair of gold earrings, a diamond ring, three gold rings and other ornaments, besides Rs 8,500-9,000 were stolen from his house. The police launched a probe after registering a case at Sector 11 police station. TNS

Kids exhibit creativity

Panchkula: An entrepreneurial extravaganza, “Kidpreneurs Festival”, was held on Saturday. The initiative, organised by Prep Right, was for kids under 15 years of age. The aim was to encourage kids to showcase entrepreneurial skills through creativity. Various stalls of handmade products, Diwali decorations, gift hampers, stationery, fun and games were set up on the occasion. Deepika Jain, founder, Prep Right, said, “The centre provided opportunities of growth and development for children in multiple spheres like phonics, personality development, gymnastics, etc.” TNS

Volleyball assn to hold c’ships

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Volleyball Association will organise state junior(boys & girls) and sub-junior (boys & girls) championships from November 7 to 9, at the Sector 7 Sports Complex. Players born on or after January 1,2005(sub junior) and born on or after January 1, 2007(junior) will be eligible to participate in championships. The interested teams can submit their entries with the organisers before November 7. TNS

Khalsa college win in basketball

Chandigarh: Khalsa College for Women, Ludhiana, won the Panjab University Inter College Basketball (Women) Championship. Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Sector 26, claimed seconds position, Panjab University campus finished third position. TNS

UP team log win in carrom meet

Chandigarh: The three-day Indian Audit & Accounts Department (IA&AD) North Zone Carrom Tournament, concluded today. AG Uttar Pradesh team emerged as champions in men’s team event category by defeating AG Delhi ‘B’. Khursheed Hasan defeated Amandeep Batra and emerged as champion in the men’s individual category. In the veteran category, Shubh Raj defeated Amrendra Shrivastava. Geeta B Sankar of won the women’s title by defteaing V Radhika. TNS

Holy Mary’s bag silver in kho-kho

Mohali: Holy Mary’s School, Banur, won silver medal in the boys’ U-17 CBSE Cluster Kho-Kho Tournament, held at St Joseph’s School, Sector 44. The school team qualified for the national event. Ishmeet Singh won best runner of tournament award. Director CC Devassy congratulated the whole team on the occasion.