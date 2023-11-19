Cop denied bail in extortion case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

A local court has dismissed the bail application of a UT constable, Virender, arrested in an extortion case.

The police had registered the case against Naveen Phogat, former Additional SHO of Sector 39 police station, and others on the complaint of a Bathinda-based businessman.

Complainant Sanjay Goyal of Bathinda had alleged Sub-Inspector Phogat and two other persons forcefully took Rs 1.01 crore from him at Sector 40 market.

Counsel for the accused argued that he was not named in the FIR and was in custody for more than two months. There was no allegation against him. Hukam Singh, public prosecutor, opposed the bail application, saying the nature and gravity of the offence were serious given the fact that he was a cop. After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the application.