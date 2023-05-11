Cop dies of gunshot in Mohali hotel

Mohali, May 10
A Punjab Police constable died of gunshot wounds at a hotel in Phase 9 here this evening.
The deceased has been identified as Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Police Lines, Sector 26. His father Prem Singh is serving in the Chandigarh Police.
The police said the weapon with which the bullet was fired had been recovered. The 31-year-old constable was currently posted in Mohali.
Sources said the constable was taken to the GMCH-32 by the time the Mohali police arrived at the spot and began an investigation.
