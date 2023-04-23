Cop dies, son hurt as car, scooter collide

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

A constable of the Chandigarh Police died and her son was severely injured in a scooter-car collision on April 20. The victim, Constable Sharda, and her nine-year-old son were on a scooter when a car, allegedly driven by Raja Kumar Sharma (21), hit them. The car driver fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind.

The woman and her son were rushed to the PGI where she died last night. The police impounded the vehicle and later arrested the driver. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station.