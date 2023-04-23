Cop dies, son hurt as car, scooter collide

Chandigarh, April 22
A constable of the Chandigarh Police died and her son was severely injured in a scooter-car collision on April 20. The victim, Constable Sharda, and her nine-year-old son were on a scooter when a car, allegedly driven by Raja Kumar Sharma (21), hit them. The car driver fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind.
The woman and her son were rushed to the PGI where she died last night. The police impounded the vehicle and later arrested the driver. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab Police had launched a crackdown on Amritpal Singh and...
The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh
Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...
Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war
Poonch terror attack probe hints at use of Chinese armour-pi...
‘Price for speaking truth’: Rahul Gandhi vacates bungalow
Stayed at 12, Tughlaq Lane for 19 years, shifts to mother So...