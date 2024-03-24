Cop held for theft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

The police have arrested senior constable Gurpreet Singh of Amritsar, 40, for stealing computer RAM and processor from the GRE (5) branch at the Punjab Police headquarters in Sector 9 here on March 18. On the complaint of senior constable Vivek Gora, a case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station.

