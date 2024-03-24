Cop held for theft

Chandigarh, March 23
The police have arrested senior constable Gurpreet Singh of Amritsar, 40, for stealing computer RAM and processor from the GRE (5) branch at the Punjab Police headquarters in Sector 9 here on March 18. On the complaint of senior constable Vivek Gora, a case has been registered at the Sector 3 police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely
High Court may take up petition only after Holi