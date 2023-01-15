Cop injured in Zirakpur shootout, gangster held

Mohali, January 14
A gangster wanted in the Phagwara constable murder case, Yuvraj Singh (21), alias Jora, of Jalandhar, was nabbed after an encounter at a hotel in Zirakpur this evening.
He received two gunshots and was taken to hospital. When told to surrender, Jora, who was staying at Hotel Alps in Dhakoli, allegedly opened fire at a team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), injuring a policeman. Three shots were fired by him, one of which also hit AIG Sandeep Goel on his bulletproof vest. Three shells, two live rounds, two .32 bore pistols and mobile phones were seized from him. Bikramjit Singh Brar, DSP, AGTF, said Jora was injured in the retaliatory fire.” DIG Gurpreet Bhullar said, “The suspect had booked the hotel room by identifying himself as Ramjan Malik. An attempt to murder case has already been registered against him.”
Kuldeep Singh Bajwa, a constable posted as gunman with the Phagwara (City) SHO, was shot dead in an exchange of fire between a police team and four robbers near Kot Grewal village in Phillaur on January 8. While Ranjit Singh Jeeta, Vishal Soni, and Kulwinder, alias Kinda, were arrested, Jora had managed to flee.
Accused of killing cop
- Accused in constable’s killing in Phillaur on Jan 8, Jora checked in at a Dhakoli hotel on fake ID
- As AGTF team reached there, he opened fire when told to surrender; injured in retaliatory fire
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nepal: At least 40 killed as plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara
While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed o...
Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites
His son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary lit the pyre; a...
Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide arrested by Punjab Police from Himachal
Was involved in the killing of sacrilege accused and Dera Sa...
Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauds the Army, saying the...
Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief
Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...