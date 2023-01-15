Cop injured in Zirakpur shootout, gangster held

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 14

A gangster wanted in the Phagwara constable murder case, Yuvraj Singh (21), alias Jora, of Jalandhar, was nabbed after an encounter at a hotel in Zirakpur this evening.

He received two gunshots and was taken to hospital. When told to surrender, Jora, who was staying at Hotel Alps in Dhakoli, allegedly opened fire at a team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), injuring a policeman. Three shots were fired by him, one of which also hit AIG Sandeep Goel on his bulletproof vest. Three shells, two live rounds, two .32 bore pistols and mobile phones were seized from him. Bikramjit Singh Brar, DSP, AGTF, said Jora was injured in the retaliatory fire.” DIG Gurpreet Bhullar said, “The suspect had booked the hotel room by identifying himself as Ramjan Malik. An attempt to murder case has already been registered against him.”

Kuldeep Singh Bajwa, a constable posted as gunman with the Phagwara (City) SHO, was shot dead in an exchange of fire between a police team and four robbers near Kot Grewal village in Phillaur on January 8. While Ranjit Singh Jeeta, Vishal Soni, and Kulwinder, alias Kinda, were arrested, Jora had managed to flee.

Accused of killing cop