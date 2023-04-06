Cop shoots self at Punjab IG’s Sec 7 residence

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

A Punjab Police cop, deputed in the security of Punjab’s Inspector General of Police at his residence, allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service rifle in Sector 7 around 8 pm on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Constable Sushil Kumar, was a native of Kapurthala in Punjab. He was taken to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police said Sushil was standing guard near the sentry’s post at the residence of the IG in Sector 7 when the incident occurred.

“The family members of the deceased have been informed. The body has been kept in the mortuary of GMSH-16. The weapon has been taken into possession. A forensic team has inspected the scene. Inquest proceedings have begun,” said a police officer. A DDR has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.