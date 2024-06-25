Cops attacked during raid in Panchkula colony

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 24

An officer of the Delhi Police was injured and a man suffered a bullet injury as a team, which raided a place in Sector 20 this morning, was attacked with sticks by accomplices of a wanted criminal.

Police sources said a team of the Delhi Police reached a colony in Sector 20 to nab a criminal, who was wanted in a case registered at the Ghazipur police station in East Delhi.

They said the Delhi police, assisted by a team of their Haryana counterparts, raided the colony around 7.30 am. A local resident had given shelter to the accused in the colony. As the police started the search operation, the officers were attacked with sticks by the accused’s accomplices, which resulted in injuries to one of cops on the head. A police officer of the Delhi Police opened fire in self-defence. One of the attackers, identified as Ranbir, who had given shelter to the accused, suffered a bullet injury.

The police officials said the Delhi Police personnel were yet to register a complaint with the Panchkula police.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula